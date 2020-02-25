KISSIMMEE, Fla. — State attorneys will seek the death penalty against Anthony Todt, the man accused of killing his wife, three children, and dog in their Celebration home.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala made the announcement during a news conference in front of the Osceola County Courthouse in Kissimmee on Tuesday. She said a grand jury recommended capital murder charges.

Todt has been indicted on murder charges in the slayings of Megan Todt, 13-year-old Alek, 11-year-old Tyler, and 4-year-old Zoey. He’s also accused of killing their dog, Breezy.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala: We had charged Anthony Todt with 2nd degree murder (as a holding charge). A jury has now decided to charge him w/4 counts of capital murder and 1 count of animal cruelty... Making this a death penalty case. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola @SAAramisAyala — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) February 25, 2020

Their bodies were found January 13 on the 200 block of Reserve Place in the Disney-designed community of Celebration. A medical examiner later determined that three of the four bodies had stab wounds; the youngest didn't have any obvious signs of trauma. An official cause of death hasn't been released pending toxicology test results.

Todt is a physical therapist who ran two businesses in Connecticut. He split his time between work up north and time with his family in Celebration, investigators say. Todt was under investigation by federal agents for health-care fraud .

This article will be updated. Check back for more.