Another major motion picture is starting to film in Buffalo Tuesday, this one called “Nightmare Alley.”

Niagara Square is one of the many locations selected across the city.

Film crews have prepared the square for its close-up, complete with some fake snow cover.

The movie is being directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo del Torro, who has been in town a few times scouting some of Buffalo's historic architecture for the movie's 1940s setting.

It stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner.

It's not yet clear if any of them will be here or when.

"Nightmare Alley" is a remake of a 1947 thriller about a con-man who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

One key difference here "Nightmare Alley" is shooting a few scenes in Buffalo but is primarily being shot in Toronto.

"A Quiet Place: Part II” was primarily shot here.

New York State offers tax credits for production costs, a program that has supporters and critics.

But Western New York has seen a visible boost with these high profile films.

The next one on the way is a Judd Apatow comedy that will shoot here in April.