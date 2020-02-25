BOONE, N.C. – A Watauga County restaurant held a day to connect with the community by giving back.

The F.A.R.M. Café, also known as Feed All Regardless of Means, does not turn anyone away who cannot pay. Some customers usually donate what they normally pay for a meal to help others. The price ranges from $7 for a small plate and $10 for a large plate on a typical day.

For its Buy Boone Lunch Day on Wednesday, every dollar made was put toward helping someone eat on a different day. They also asked customers to help at the restaurant for an hour in exchange for a meal. Those attending the event say it is a great way to help the community.

"These are people who, for the most part, really care about other people. This is a selfless thing. This speaks very highly of the people in Boone," Valle Crucis resident Skip Beck said.

The non-profit ended up making $500. Owners say they want to host a Buy Boone Lunch Day at least once a month. That information can be found on their Facebook page.