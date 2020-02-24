APOPKA, Fla. — Two residents and their five dogs escaped safely from a house fire near Apopka early Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

No injuries reported

Fire started in garage

House likely a "total loss"

The fire in the 2700 block of Alamosa Court was reported at 2:11 a.m. The initial 911 caller said the garage was on fire.

Firefighters agreed. They also noted that ammunition stored in the residence went off during the fire, contributing to the spread of the blaze.

(1/2) HouseFire: New from overnight OCFRD called to 2700 block of Alamosa Ct. at 2:11am. Initial 911 reported garage on fire. Heavy flames showing upon arrival, 2 adults/5 dogs safely out. 2500sq ft house likely total loss. Firefighters able to save family belongings. pic.twitter.com/1h9TxyXd1S — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 24, 2020

Heavy flames were showing when firefighters arrived.

The 2,500-square-foot home is likely a “total loss,” Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

“Thankfully no one (was) injured,” the agency added.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary housing assistance for the homeowners.