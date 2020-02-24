APOPKA, Fla. — Two residents and their five dogs escaped safely from a house fire near Apopka early Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
- No injuries reported
- Fire started in garage
- House likely a "total loss"
The fire in the 2700 block of Alamosa Court was reported at 2:11 a.m. The initial 911 caller said the garage was on fire.
Firefighters agreed. They also noted that ammunition stored in the residence went off during the fire, contributing to the spread of the blaze.
Heavy flames were showing when firefighters arrived.
The 2,500-square-foot home is likely a “total loss,” Fire Rescue said on Twitter.
“Thankfully no one (was) injured,” the agency added.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary housing assistance for the homeowners.