TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Questions swirling for weeks now about the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s funding – and on Monday, lawmakers are taking steps to get answers.

Today, a committee at the statehouse will hear new information about the agency after it was uncovered that its CEO Tiffany Carr had been paid $7.5 million over just a few years.

Subpoenas that were issued could bring out that new information that so many around Florida have been seeking during the House Ethics and Integrity Committee hearing later on today.

It’s an issue that’s sparked outrage on both sides of the aisles.

Right now – the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence has under Florida state law the sole authority to dole out more than $50 million in state and federal funds to 42 domestic violence centers around the state.

The coalition is now on the verge of losing that authority.

Local domestic violence shelters like Safehouse of Seminole say they pay the FCADV thousands a year in annual dues and have no idea where the dollars are going or are being used for.

They want answers about their funding and what can be done to fix this in the future.

“FCADV has created this bubble or something that says they are the only ones that can handle these dollars," said Jeanne Gold, the Safehouse of Seminole CEO. "I don’t believe that at all."

Governor Ron DeSantis is launching his own investigation, requesting the Inspector General look into the FCADV’s financial practices.

And – issuing an executive order, directing state agencies with similar relationships with ‘sole-source entities’ to conduct full audits of those relationships, detailing exactly how much money has been coming in and where it winds up.

The fallout from the FCADV funding scandal is expected to continue for some time as state lawmakers work to strip them of their authority under state law.

The hearing with the House Ethics & Integrity Committee will begin this afternoon.