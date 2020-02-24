OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School District is using a spare school bus to help homeless students.

Here are five things to know about the district's "Smart Bus."

1. The Osceola County School District has more than 2,500 homeless students and out of those kids about a third of them live in the hotels and motels along US 192.

2. The district has transformed a spare school bus into a “Smart Bus” serving as a mobile computer lab for homeless students.

3. The Smart Bus not only offers laptops and ipads with wifi access but also gives each kid a book and a snack bag, every time they visit. There are also two certified teachers on site that can provide homework help.

4. Renovating this bus and equipping it with this kind of technology cost the district about $50,000.

5. Two Celebration brothers came up with the Smart Bus concept as their community project several years ago. The young men are now in college in Atlanta but the district adopted their idea.

The pilot program is running through May. Homeless students residing anywhere can visit:

Unno Boutique Hotel

2095 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Tuesdays 4pm-7pm

Duo Boutique Hotel

4559 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Thursdays 4pm-7pm