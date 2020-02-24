ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cool weekend, temperatures will start to climb above-average today, reaching the mid- to upper 70s.

Warming up again

Rain chances will creep up starting Tuesday

Plan on plenty of sunshine along with a south-southeasterly breeze. With scattered clouds overhead tonight, temperatures will not be as cool as recent highs.

Expect mostly lows in the 60s. Dry weather will continue through the first half of Tuesday.

Poor boating conditions will result from southerly winds between to 10 to 15 knots, leading to a breezy day on the water.

Seas offshore will be in the range of 4 to 5 feet. In the nearshore waters, the surf zone will be poor to fair for using a surfboard; those entering the water are encouraged to only do so near an open lifeguard stand, due to the high risk of rip currents.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, ahead of a cold front arriving on Wednesday with a decent chance for rain with its passage.

A few showers are possible starting Tuesday afternoon before a steadier batch of rain arrives overnight, lasting through the day on Wednesday.

There may be a thunderstorm or two embedded. Behind this system, another cool-down is expected for the latter half of the work week.

Highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Readings will slowly warm into the upcoming weekend.