ORLANDO, Fla. —

There are new ramp changes south of downtown associated with the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Three spots on I-4 East have switched up a bit.

First, the exit ramp to South Street is a permanent shift. You’re going to pick up that exit, about a quarter mile past the old one now.

The exit to State Road 408 is still the same.

Then there’s the Michigan Street entrance ramp to I-4 East. Or actually what was the Michigan Street ramp. It’s closed now, so you’ll have you get on from Kaley Avenue instead.

There’s a temporary ramp there now.

And even though it’s temporary, this is still a pretty long-term change. It’ll be in place for about a year.

The third big change, is the eastbound entrance ramp, from Orange Blossom Trail.

It’s shifted, so now you’ll need to be in the left lane, after crossing Michigan Street, to continue to eastbound I-4. This is also set to be a year-long shift, as crews construct the permanent lanes.

These changes can take drivers by surprise so keep this all in mind. It’s probably going to take some time for everyone to get used to these new patterns.

Traffic officials are advising drivers to even leave a little earlier, just in case, to get where you need to go.

