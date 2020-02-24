ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular Orlando DJ's home was destroyed in a fire Friday night.

XL106.7's Johnny Magic loses most of belongings in house fire

He's been a popular DJ in Orlando for more than 2 decades

Friend and attorney Mark NeJame encouraging fans to help out

Johnny Magic is a host on XL106.7.

Magic's longtime friend and attorney, Mark NeJame, is devastated to see the French Oak Drive home in ruins. He got a call that night from Magic.

"He had lit a fire the night before with him and his son. He's a single father. At some point, he started hearing some crackling. He then looked up and starting seeing some sparks, some fire," NeJame said.

Magic, along with his son and two dogs, made it out of the home OK. Firefighters arrived quickly, but it was too late to save most of his belongings, which were lost in the blaze.

"One of the things that was left hanging was a recognition by the House of Representatives where he's in the Congressional record for his charity work," NeJame said.

Magic has worked in Central Florida for decades. His " Baby DJ " program has been helping economically disadvantaged children for 25 years in Central Florida.

"After 30 years of giving to this community, it's our turn to give back to him in this time of need," NeJame said.

If you'd like to help, there's a GoFundMe page set up for Magic and his family.

