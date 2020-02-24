WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida is the third best state for black entrepreneurs behind Georgia and Texas, according to a recent poll by FitSmallBusiness.com .

Many black entrepreneurs struggle to find sources of startup funding

71% turned to personal or family savings, according to the poll

Study: Tech, manufacturing, food are top industries for black owners

The poll also found that capital funding was one of the top challenges for many black business owners.

For Carmetta Faniel, co-owner of Crab Craze in Winter Haven, finding capital was a major hindrance in opening her restaurant.

“We didn't even have the $6,000 together to put the business together,“ Faniel said.

At the time, she was working as a customer service representative for what was then BrightHouse Networks. She had been cooking crabs for family, friends, and coworkers for more than a decade. But she sat on the dream of opening a restaurant for seven years. Then, one of her supervisors told her they had a dream she had opened her own restaurant, and that really inspired Faniel to take the risk.

"I'm truly blessed and I thank God for the opportunity," Faniel said, insisting she wanted something she could pass down to her nieces and nephews.

But without a business plan or business track record, Faniel said two banks turned her down for a loan.

"I didn’t have enough paperwork showing that I would be stable to be able to take their money," Faniel said.

That’s when she decided to reach out to friends, who had been eating her crabs for years, to see whether they’d give her a loan.

"My friend went into her 401(k), which is where we got our first capital, and she loaned me the money and we started," Faniel recalled.

She started in a small location that already came with the kitchen equipment and was for carry-out only. When that grew, she moved into the location where the restaurant is now, at the corner of 6th Street NW and South Lake Silver Drive NW in Winter Haven.

Faniel and her husband are not alone. Fitsmallbusiness.com’s poll found that 71 percent of black business owners get startup funds from their personal and family savings. The study also found that black-owned businesses increased by 34 percent between 2007 to 2012, accounting for 2.6 million companies. The top industries were technology, manufacturing, and food and beverage.

Now serving several hundred customers every weekend, Faniel hopes to open a second location.

Her current location is open Thursday-Saturday from 1-9 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-6 p.m.