ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — An Ocala woman was killed Saturday after falling out of a moving truck and then getting run over on Interstate 75.

Witnesses said woman was dragged while hanging onto door

She died at hospital after being run over by rear tire of truck

Boyfriend, truck were found 9 hours later in Columbia County

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on the southbound side of I-75 at the exit to U.S. 441, near Alachua, northwest of Gainesville.

Witnesses told Florida Highway Patrol investigators they saw a black Ford pickup swerving onto the grass shoulder with a woman hanging out of the passenger door.

The woman was dragged several hundred feet and before falling off and being run over by the right rear tire.

Eileen Bocca, 48, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital , where she was pronounced dead.

With help from the Sheriff's Offices of Alachua, Marion, and Columbia counties, troopers found the truck about nine hours later in Columbia County.

Bocca's boyfriend, Ryan Le Boss, 44, of Lake City, was arrested at his residence and faces charges of leaving the scene involving a death. Other charges are likely, troopers said.

If you have any more information on the incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP or FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or *FHP (star-FHP).