ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Osceola County community is coming together to help two St. Cloud families who lost everything earlier this month in separate house fires.

The community stepped up Saturday at Granny's Southern Smokehouse in St. Cloud, where donations poured in to help the families.

Diane Peg of Kissimmee stopped by Saturday to donate dozens of clothes. The clothes belonged to someone special to her, her brother Brian.

"My brother was a special needs person and he passed away recently," Peg said.

Peg wants to help both families. She relates to the Fosters, who lost their home where they take care of special needs children.

"The people who take care of the kids have to be really special themselves, so I wanted to help them be able to live their lives too," Peg said.

Sheri Meade and Jay Brown organized Saturday's fundraiser and just recently met. Meade is friends with the Baxter family.

"The Baxters just found a home. They just moved in. The community has been really wonderful. Their furniture pretty much has been donated to them," Meade said.

Outside of Brown's restaurant, raffle tickets and sweet treats were for sale. Inside, a portion of proceeds also benefited the families.

​"They lost everything, so I just wanted to raise enough money to help them get back on their feet," Brown said.

Even young volunteers wanted to do their part. "It's really good to be a part of this to help other people in need," Lilly Abston and Lily Craig said.

Peg doesn't know the Fosters, but the donations mean the world.

"It was sad losing it from him, but it was happy to donate to a special needs cause," Peg said.

A recent spaghetti dinner for the families raised almost $6,000, Meade said. There will be a car wash fundraiser for the families coming up on March 1 at the Avatar Car Wash in St. Cloud, Meade shared.

A City of St. Cloud spokesperson tells us the causes of both fires are still under investigation by the state Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation.