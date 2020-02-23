KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Teenager Bobby Bussiere got to be a cowboy for a day, thanks to a team of volunteers and loved ones.

About 150 kids, adults take part in special needs charity rodeo

Event started in 1989 with 30 people; there are now 150 participants

Silver Spurs Riding Club, team of volunteers make it happen each year

The 17-year-old with special needs was one of about 150 people who took part in a special free rodeo for special needs children and adults at the Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

His dad, Bob Bussiere, is proud this year his son is able to experience everything the special rodeo has to offer after undergoing major back surgery.

Dad says every smile and laugh is an accomplishment.

“I love to see him when he's happy, on those up times like here, but we do have our challenges at school,” Bussiere says.

Bobby has been coming to the special rodeo for the past three years and enjoys riding a horse, petting baby goats, and hanging out with his parents.

The woman behind the mission, Frances McLaughlin, started the special rodeo in 1989 with 30 guests. Since then, the Silver Spurs Riding Club took it over and makes it happen every year.

McLaughlin says she comes to the special rodeo to see how much it's grown in the 31 years it's been running.

“I have a special needs child that is 53, and I still have him at home. I think the special needs kids need something they can participate in so they feel like everybody else,” McLaughlin says.