ORLANDO, Fla. — Spectrum and Charter Communications hosted an event Friday evening celebrating the launch of the Black News Channel (BNC) — the first national cable news channel targeting Black viewers.

The launch event was held at Florida A&M University College of Law in downtown Orlando, featuring panelists including State Rep. Kamia Brown and Black News Channel Chairman and Co-Founder J.C. Watts.

Content on the channel is gathered, written, and produced “by black people for black people,” according to BNC.

Speakers discussed the importance of delivering news and entertainment to diverse audiences of color, and how BNC aims to inspire and empower Black viewers.

The event also featured “VIP attendees” such as BNC Vice President of Programming Gary Wordlaw and members of Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus.

The first-of-its-kind 24-hour cable news channel officially launched on February 10.

It’s featured on Spectrum channel 168 in Tampa and 206 in Central Florida.