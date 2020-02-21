WILMINGTON, N.C. – The aging Independence Mall is getting a facelift.

The mall, which was built in 1979, is getting a massive renovation, adding retailers Lidl, Ulta, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“So really you're going to be able to come in Independence Mall and do almost all of your shopping in one place, which is certainly the concept we were going for,” Independence Mall General Manager Helen Lewis said.

The most recent changes came more than 20 years ago when the mall added a food court and a new wing.