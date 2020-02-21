ORLANDO, Fla. — Friends and family of 27-year-old Renisha Lee gathered Thursday night to remember her during a vigil at God is Able Outreach church on West Church Street.

Lee was found shot at the Palms Mobile Home Park in the 1600 block of South Orange Blossom Trail on Sunday. She died at an area hospital.

The victim’s father, Pastor Stovelleo Stovall, has worked for years through his God is Able Outreach church to get guns off the streets and reduce crime in west Orlando.

He now has a message for the person responsible.

"There's no excuse for what you've (the gunman) done," Stovall said. "So bring some peace to my family by turning yourself in, because my family needs peace."

Rev. Stovall says his daughter lived at the mobile home park because that was all she could afford and she wanted to be independent. He and his wife had expressed their concerns about that neighborhood to her before.

No suspect description has been given out.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information that can help bring the shooter to justice. Callers can remain anonymous when calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.