OCALA, Fla. — The trial for the 9-year-old accused of stabbing his younger sister is scheduled to start Friday.

Last week he appeared before a judge in Marion County entering a not guilty plea, surrounded by two aides to conceal his identity.

After the hearing, the child's mother said her son shows no sign of remorse and needs help.

His 5-year-old sister survived the attack.

In late January, the boy's mother told investigators that she walked into the family's apartment and saw the boy stab his sister in the back of the neck.

Police said the boy said a voice began telling him to kill his sister days before the stabbing, and he couldn't get it out of his head. The boy has pleaded not guilty.

Because the boy is being tried as a juvenile, Spectrum News is not using the boy's name, per our crime guidelines.

Because this is a juvenile case, the court has been required to speed up the trial process.