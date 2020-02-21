ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Do you have a cell phone that charges just by laying it on a pad?

PSTA rolling out new charging pads for buses

Move is an effort to be a more green organization

Then you'll be familiar with the technology the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is introducing to power some public buses.

The PSTA has reached new heights in recent years with its sustainability efforts to make the organization more green.

"We have made a transition from diesel buses primarily, to hybrid-diesels," said Joe Barkley, the Chairman of the PSTA Board of Directors. "The diesels operate the charging system for a battery in the bus and then the bus actually runs on an electric motor."

But PSTA is taking its efforts a step further.

The organization has introduced inductive charging - which will have charging pads that will generate enough juice for a bus to make an entire loop around its route.

There are two all-electric buses in service currently in Pinellas with another four slated to be added in 2020.

"It's very innovative," Barkley said of the new technology. "We're the first ones on the East Coast to have this and we're very excited about this.

"We're really, what we call in the service, a Lead the Fleet Operation."

The move is all about the environment. The only other transit system in the U.S. using the technology is in Southern California.

PSTA officials said the is a committment to use less fossil fuel and improve its carbon footprint.

The initial charging pad is located at the PSTA transfer station in St. Petersburg. Other pads will be rolled out to transit stations systemwide in the future.