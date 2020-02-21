ORLANDO, Fla. — A sharp drop in temperatures will occur today behind the latest cold front.

After a stretch of 80s, some places may not even see 60 degrees this afternoon.

Clouds and showers early will give way to slowly decreasing clouds later this afternoon.

Winds from the north will set up a blustery day with gusts over 25 mph at times.

Hazardous boating conditions will result from the gale force winds and building seas.

Northerly winds may gust over 30 knots with seas over 8 to 13 feet. This will make it a poor day for surfing with a high risk of rip currents. Beach and boating conditions will gradually improve later in the weekend.

Clearing skies will accompany chilly temperatures on Saturday morning in the 40s for most areas.

It will remain cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s but readings will gradually modify over the weekend as winds turn onshore. By Sunday, highs will be back to the mid-70s, which is the average for this time of year.

Mainly dry conditions will hold for several days until the next cold front arrives during the middle of next week.

