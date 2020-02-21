ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in East Orange County after a family of four was found dead inside a home Thursday night in a suspected murder-suicide, according to Sheriff John Mina.

Family of 4 found dead inside East Orange Co. home

Sheriff Mina said it appeared man shot/killed family, himself

Detectives are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide

Sheriff Mina in a press conference said deputies responded to a home on Corner Glen Drive after they received calls expressing concern about the safety and well-being of a family. They had reportedly not been seen since last week.

According to Mina, deputies entered the home and found four people shot to death — a woman, man, a middle-school-aged boy and a high-school-aged boy.

Mina said their preliminary investigation has revealed the man shot and killed the three family members, and then shot and killed himself.

The man was reportedly a Customs and Border Protection agent working at Orlando International Airport.

Investigators are working the incident as a murder-suicide. There is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Spectrum News 13 has a crew at the scene.