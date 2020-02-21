NEW YORK - A Manhattan jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty on two counts and not guilty on three counts in his rape trial.

Weinstein was convicted on charges of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree, but the jury found him not guilty of the more serious charges of rape in the first degree and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

.@ManhattanDA says #HarveyWeinstein is a vicious sexual predator. Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual assault & rape 3rd degree. He was found not guilty of top charges but he still could get up to 25 years in prison. He was locked up immediately and sentencing is March 11. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/KQjjOSm517 — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) February 24, 2020

Weinstein will be held in custody until he is sentenced on March 11. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

The charges related to this case involve Weinstein allegedly raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly commitying a sex act on another woman in 2006.

Six women testified that Weinstein attacked them, but the charges related to incidents involving three of those women.

Weinstein maintained all of his interactions with the women were consensual.

The defense team tried to discredit Weinstein's accusers, by saying they maintained contact with Weinstein after the alleged incidents and willingly acquiesced to sex because they thought it would help their careers.

But prosecutors say Weinstein treated his alleged victims as "complete disposables" because they weren’t in his Hollywood orbit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

