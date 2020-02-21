The gates to Empire Brewing have been shut for five months. But now, a taste of what was once inside is making its way out.

"They had good happy hour specials, which was awesome, it was kind of just a good way to come together with people with a local brewery and we miss that," said Syracuse resident Joe Demarco.

Ellicottville Brewing Company in Western New York has purchased Empire Brewing Company's brand. That means they will be making their beer and putting it back on shelves.

"Our plan is to continue with some new innovation and carry out really what David's idea about what Empire was," said Ellicottville Brewing Company Owner Peter Kreinheder.

Empire's previous owner, David Katleski, and Kreinheder have known each other since 1995. That relationship will continue through new ownership.

"David's not going to disappear,” Kreinheder said. “He'll be involved in some level in some interesting and creative methods that he's always done.”

Spectrum News was told some favorites — Skinny Atlas, Black Magic, and Black Afro — will be returning along with new flavors. Ellicottville is still working on design labels before releasing Empire beer.

"I do hope they can continue what they do, they are good at it and I will miss them," said Syracuse resident Liz Forth.

It's expected to be available in 16 ounce cans in April.