ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities continue to investigate a family of four found dead in an east Orange County home.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Thursday night that deputies responded to a home on Corner Glen Drive after they received calls expressing concern about the safety and well-being of a family.

Neighbors in the community said one of the children found dead attended East River High School, about 10 minutes from that home.

That boy's basketball teammates gathered outside the home on Corner Glen Drive last night after they heard the news.

Mina said deputies' preliminary investigation revealed the father shot and killed his wife and two sons.

Authorities have not named the victims as of yet. That is expected later Friday.

However, officials have said the father was a customs and border protection officer assigned to Orlando International Airport.

Deputies arrived at home at getting reports family members were not seen since last week. The two boys were in middle and high school.

"He is our teammate, more than a teammate," said Graylann Holland, a basketball teammate of the older boy. "I didn’t think this could happen especially at young age like that."

Grief counselors may be on hand Friday at the schools the boys attended.

Meanwhile, the investigation will continue into what led up to this incident.