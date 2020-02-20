The Aquarium of Niagara has been renovating the inside since 2018.

Now, Gary Siddall, the aquarium’s executive director, says the focus is expansion.

"Now we can think a little bit broader, from the moment you park, to the moment you come inside and watch a sea lion show," Siddall said.

As the aquarium moves toward the future, new exhibits were added like the Penguin Coast in 2018 and the jellyfish exhibit in 2019. Another new exhibit, Shark and Ray Bay, is set to open this summer.

The aquarium has also taken on a new mission: to inspire people to make a difference for wildlife.

"All of these are rescued. They are deemed non-releasable for one reason or another,” explained Hallie Torre, a senior trainer. “What that means is this is their forever home. They go to rescue centers and then they come to us.”

These sea lions are trained by Torre. After being here for six years, she loves showing people what these animals can do and seeing over 300,000 people come back for more.

"Back six years ago or so, we'd have days that we'd only see maybe 10 people walk through the door,” she said. “We don't ever see that anymore.”

Between 2018 and this summer, the Aquarium of Niagara will have invested $10 million to enhance the experiences for customers so they can have some fun while bringing more people to Niagara Falls.

"Right now, as far as year-round exhibits, they represent one of the only games in town, so we are really proud of that," said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

He said the city will continue to work financially with the Aquarium of Niagara to expand the city’s tourist season beyond spring and summer.

"Anything and everything that the city of Niagara Falls needs to do to show support and help the mission move forward, that's what we need to do," he added.

It's a bold move.

With a master plan of more changes in the works, more announcements could be made within the next year.