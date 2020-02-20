ODESSA, Fla. -- TouchPoint Healthcare marked the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Pasco County Thursday.

Here's five things to know about the company, the facility, and why they chose Pasco to be their new home:

How it started: Pasco County approved an incentive package to bring TouchPoint to the area in June, 2018. New Headquarters: The facility's 139 employees began work in the 142,000 sq. ft. space last month. It's a consolidation of four previous locations. According to the Pasco County Economic Development Council, TouchPoint brings $23 million in new capital investment to the county. TouchPoint Healthcare: The new headquarters will be home to the company's two businesses, TouchPoint Medical and iTD. They make mobile medical carts and automated medication dispensers. Choosing Pasco: McNeill said TouchPoint looked at potential locations in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. "The reason that we chose Pasco County was the combination of an outstanding employee base, which is the basis of everything that we do -- finding talented, motivated people," he said. McNeill said other factors included the attractiveness of the area to potential new employees and the willingness of local government to streamline the process of relocating. Starting Point: The county has made it a point to work to attract medical and life sciences companies. Pasco EDC President & CEO Bill Cronin said TouchPoint was actually the first in a string of successes, which includes Fleda Pharmaceuticals, Bravado Pharmaceuticals, and a planned Moffitt Cancer Center expansion project.



