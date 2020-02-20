NATIOWIDE —If you child is drinking out of a Contigo kids water bottle, you are advised to take it away immediately.

The company announced a recall of nearly 6 million children's water bottles because they pose a choking hazard.

It involves the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids. The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover.

Federal consumer safety regulators say the silicone spout can detach and potentially lead to choking.

So far, there are more than 400 reports of the spout detaching.

This is the second time these water bottles were recalled. In August, 2019 the company recalled lids for the water bottles over a “potential choking hazard” and now they’re recalling the replacement lids because of the same issue.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020.

If you own one of these water bottles, you should reach out to Contigo for a replacement.

Consumers can call Contigo at 888-262-0622 or visit their website for additional information.