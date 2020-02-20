ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tax season is upon us and one program is helping low-income families file away.

It’s happening through a partnership between Goodwill and the United Way called VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

Marta Fernandez, an accountant and volunteer for VITA said: “[It’s] free help to these people that they don't really have the money to pay for tax preparation... In the outside it’s very expensive.”

Residents need to have a low to moderate income to qualify using the program generally $56,000 and below. Paulette Dube, 75, from St. Cloud has used the program before and is grateful.

“And they want to help the senior citizens. It’s awesome. I think it’s awesome that they do it,” Dube said.

The program is offered at 11 GoodWill Job Connection Centers in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties. VITA has been around for more than 50 years.