ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department has introduced a new element to its Neighborhood Watch program — dog walkers.

Here are five things to know about the initiative:

1. Orlando Police is making a new push to add more people to their Neighborhood Watch Program by getting people who walk their dogs in the city to look out for anything suspicious .

2. OPD says “Dog Walker Watch Members” should report anything suspicious within a couple of minutes so police have a good chance to prevent a crime, or catch a criminal while they’re still in the area of the crime.

3. Any dog walker can help out by simply looking out for anything suspicious while walking a dog, but OPD encourages people interested in joining the program to call OPD’s Neighborhood Watch Program at (407) 246-2369.

4. People who register for OPD’s Dog Walker Watch will get information on what specific suspicious activity they should look out for, as well as a dog collar light for each dog, which come in police blue and red.

5. OPD urges any dog walkers who spot suspicious activity to not take action on their own, but instead call OPD within a couple of minutes.​