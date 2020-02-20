KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A nonprofit organization in Kissimmee that has a hard time finding homes for the homeless wants to create their own housing.

1. Rev. Mary Lee Downey founded the Community Hope Center in 2013. Downey said they see an average of 10,000 people walk through the doors and have been doing so out of an old IHOP building, a space they have now outgrown she said.

2. Five acres donated by the Florida United Methodist Conference close to U.S. 192 is where Downey wants to make the “Hope Village” a reality.

3. The Hope Village is a $40-million project that would bring an expanded service center and affordable-housing units.

The goal is to have a three-story social services center with a daycare, food pantry, and a teaching kitchen, etc.

As for the homes, they want to build 225 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units on site.

4. State Rep. John Cortes is fighting for funds. Cortes requested $5 million in state appropriations for the building of the center. So far, the request did not make it through the House's budget.