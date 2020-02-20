Waking up to coffee for some is everything, and now if you live in the Tipp Hill neighborhood, you can get your fix by heading to the new Recess Coffee located there.

Thursday welcomed its soft opening and opened its doors not just to neighbors but people from all across town.

As soon as you walked through the door it was bustling with Central New Yorkers, and the air was filled with the strong smell of coffee beans brewing.

“I'm here for the opening and there are more people than I thought there would be, said Jakob Maier, who works at thedowntown Recess Coffee location in Syracuse." And it's not even the official grand opening.”

The first shop opened in 2007 by Syracuse University, followed by a second one downtown, and is now followed by this new one in Tipp Hill. The shop's expansion shows how successful this business is doing.

However there are differences between the newest shop and the first two locations.

“It's got so much more space for people to come and hang out and do work," said Maier.

And for those who like a little more than coffee in their cup, it will soon offer beer and wine.

“We don't have our liquor license just yet," said Recess Coffee General Manager Roxanne Broda Blake, "but once we get it, we will have a nice little wine selection, some reds some whites, some local beers, prosecco's."

She said what began as a small intimate coffee shop is expanding, but the best part is that the shop is not losing the intimate feeling.

She was actually a customer herself when they first opened, and liked it so much, years later she has become the General Manager.

"It feels homey still," she disclosed when asked what the secret was to retaining customers.

"For both our employees and our customers is to feel welcome, safe and to feel that they can come into Recess and find community here," she added.

The official grand opening for the store will take place on Friday, February 21, and the shop says they plan to throw an additional grand celebration sometime in March.