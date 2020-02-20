NATIONWIDE – Your home could soon smell like a McDonald's Quarter Pounder all the time.

McDonald's to release candles that smell like Quarter Pounder

Scents include pickles, onion, cheese, bun, ketchup and beef

McDonald's recommends the candles be burned together

The restaurant chain has just unveiled a collection of scented candles that together will create the aroma of a Quarter Pounder.

The Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack includes six custom candles in the scents that make up the burger: Sesame Seed Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion and 100% Fresh Beef.

"Because there's no better smell than 100% fresh beef and a perfect combination of toppings," McDonald's said in a news release announcing the candles.

Quarter Pounder lovers can find the candle set on the restaurant chain online shop, goldenarchesunlimited.com. In a description for the product, McDonald's recommends people burn the candles together "for maximum deliciousness."

The candle set will be available in limited quantities.

The item is part of a line of merchandise McDonald's is offering to its Quarter Pounder Fan Club. Other items that will be available include a 2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar, a "Quarter Pounder with Love" locket, and Quarter Pounder oven mitts.