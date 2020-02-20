NATIONWIDE – Your home could soon smell like a McDonald's Quarter Pounder all the time.
- McDonald's to release candles that smell like Quarter Pounder
- Scents include pickles, onion, cheese, bun, ketchup and beef
- McDonald's recommends the candles be burned together
The restaurant chain has just unveiled a collection of scented candles that together will create the aroma of a Quarter Pounder.
The Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack includes six custom candles in the scents that make up the burger: Sesame Seed Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion and 100% Fresh Beef.
"Because there's no better smell than 100% fresh beef and a perfect combination of toppings," McDonald's said in a news release announcing the candles.
Quarter Pounder lovers can find the candle set on the restaurant chain online shop, goldenarchesunlimited.com. In a description for the product, McDonald's recommends people burn the candles together "for maximum deliciousness."
The candle set will be available in limited quantities.
The item is part of a line of merchandise McDonald's is offering to its Quarter Pounder Fan Club. Other items that will be available include a 2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar, a "Quarter Pounder with Love" locket, and Quarter Pounder oven mitts.