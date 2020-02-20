ORLANDO, Fla.—The 2020 census is a first of its kind — this year you’ll be able to go online to fill it out.

But with this option, census officials are warning of potential scams.

A warning from the Census Bureau — don’t let scammers cheat you out of money or steal your information. Census officials said education is most important to keep yourself from being scammed. The 2020 census has 9 questions and will NOT include social security number, bank count information or ask for donations. A census taker could come to your home this spring. Make sure that person is an official employee. Your information it is secure once you fill out the census. It’s not shared with any other government agency and is sealed for more than 70 years.

If you suspect census fraud, you can report it by calling 800-923-8282​.