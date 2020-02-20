LAKE MARY, Fla. — A caregiver to a disabled woman with severe allergies sprayed perfume and body spray all around the disabled woman in retaliation for being fired, sending the woman to a hospital, deputies say.

Disabled woman had to be transported by ambulance to Lake Mary ER

Kimberly Sheldon charged with abuse of disabled adult, negligence

Woman said Sheldon got mad, told her and her daughter they'd "regret this"

Kimberly Sheldon, 53, is facing charges of abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult and culpable negligence inflicting bodily harm, a Seminole County Sheriff's Office report states.

Deputies and Seminole County Fire personnel were called out to a home on the 800 block of Preserve Terrace in Lake Mary on Tuesday, according to the report.

Terri Lynn Thomas, 57, was transported by ambulance to Lake Mary ER, where deputies interviewed her.

She told investigators that a few days before, she'd hired Sheldon to be a full-time, live-in caregiver for her, as she was disabled. Thomas said during their interview, she told Sheldon that she has severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions to some allergens, including perfumes and body sprays, and if she's exposed, she could need immediate treatment with an EpiPen. Because of that, Thomas said, she made clear that Sheldon couldn't wear any perfumes, body sprays, colognes, or use air fresheners while employed, and Sheldon replied that she understood.

Thomas said soon after she hired Sheldon, the caregiver displayed "concerning behavior," including drinking alcohol and failing to check on Thomas regularly.

By the date of the incident, Thomas said she and her daughter had decided that the employment arrangement wasn't working out, and they decided to fire Sheldon.

As they were letting Sheldon go, Thomas said she got mad and said they'd "regret this."

That's when Sheldon pulled out a perfume bottle and body spray from her bags and heavily sprayed herself and the air around Thomas.

Soon after, Thomas had a severe allergic reaction. As she struggled to breathe, she fell off her walker and onto the floor. Thomas's daughter rushed over with an EpiPen and applied it, but Thomas's condition continued to deteriorate, so the daughter called 911.

Both Thomas and her daughter told investigators that as Thomas gasped for air, Sheldon sarcastically said, "Does that bother her? Oops, I forgot."