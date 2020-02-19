ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As the Parramore community just west of downtown Orlando continues to see rapid growth and development, one developer wants to make sure the community where he grew up is a part of it.

Not far from where the Orlando Magic hit the hardwood, cooks are slicing up culinary creations at District 534. Owner Timothy Green says he took a chance.

“I did go out on faith to be the first fine-dining restaurant in Parramore,” Green said.

In the last few years, Green has watched the soccer stadium go in, UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus open and there’s preparation for plans for a huge Orlando Magic entertainment complex – all in Parramore.

“I am finding more businesses, more investors, more developers are now focused on this particular area so I’m proud of that,” Green said.

But Green also wants to make sure the history and people of Parramore aren’t lost.

“Most of my family was raised here, I was raised here,” Green said.

Green said while transforming the old building into his new business, he preserved much of the nearly 100-year-old structure. The bar serves drinks named after local leaders and community landmarks. And he hopes what his kitchen cooks up will keep sports fans and other visitors to downtown Orlando in Parramore.

“We want people to come and actually stay," Green said. So they’re coming to a game and getting in their cars and leaving, they have more things to be able to stay and enjoy their family so that’s the great thing for us.”

Green said he’s doing so well here he already needs to expand. He’s planning to add a cigar bar next door to the restaurant and a patio that stretches from District 534 over to the Amway Center.

Green also said he hired much of his staff from the Parramore community, including the homeless.​