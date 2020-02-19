LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland is hoping to sell dozens of vacant lots to developers who will build affordable housing on them.

Commissioners just approved a huge economic incentive to make that happen.

Here are 5 things to know:

1. Down payment: For developers to buy the lots owned by the city and build affordable housing, they only have to put down a thousand dollars for the land. Map of lots currently for sale.

2. Fees? There a $15,000 in development fees they don't have to pay.

3. Where are the lots? Most of the lots are in the Northwest part of the city — north of Memorial Blvd. and West of Highway 98.

4. Financial qualifications for homebuyers? Those looking to buy a home must have a family income of up to 120 percent of the median income of Lakeland — which is $69,840 for a family of four.

5. Resources: The city will work with the Lakeland Based Keystone Challenge Fund to develop a list of qualified homebuyers. Keystone helps potential homeowners understand the home buying process and their credit among other things.