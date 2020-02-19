Grand Island's Fantasy Island has seen its last summer.

"Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure, rides and new themed areas, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations," Doug Mandell, director of marketing for the theme park, saidin a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected."

Guests are recommended to visit the park's website for information.

Speculation started earlier this week after a report in the industry trade publication Amusement Today stated Apex, the company that purchased the park a few years ago, was selling rides and games from Fantasy Island and another park the company owns in Indiana.

The report says some of the rides for sale include the large vertical swing that can be seen from the 190, and Pinfari Max's Doggy Dog coaster.

Apex has not said anything about the future of Fantasy Island.

Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said Tuesday he hasn't heard anything from Apex but is disappointed by the reports of rides up for sale.

Apex purchased Martin's Fantasy Island from Martin DiPeitro in 2016, removing the "Martin's" from the name.

Customers have expressed frustrations with the property since, with some even starting a petition drive about rides in bad condition and poor customer service.