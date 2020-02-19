ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday announced the complete lineup of Broadways shows for its 2020-2021 season.
The lineup includes To Kill a Mockingbird, Hadestown, CATS, Tootsie, The Cher Show and the return of hit musicals Hamilton and Wicked.
Hamilton will run for four weeks, while Wicked will play at the venue for three weeks.
"This will be another fantastic Broadway year, especially with the acclaimed titles and expanded number of weeks," Dr. Phillips president and CEO Kathy Ramsberger said in a statement.
"The show lineup offers something for everyone and we look forward to welcoming even more guests this next year," she added.
Current season subscribers can renew their seats now through March 202. Anyoine interested in becoming a subscriber will have to join a waiting list at orlando.broadway.com. Dates will be announced later for when individual tickets for each show go on sale.
In the 2020-21 season, Dr. Phillips Center will make the completion of the arts center with the debut of Steinmetz Hall, a 1,700-seat acoustical theater.
The 2020-21 Broadway Show Lineup
To Kill A Mockingbird
September 29-October 4, 2020
Tootsie
November 24-29, 2020
Hadestown
December 15-20, 2020
The Band's Visit
January 5-10, 2021
The Prom
February 16-21, 2021
Wicked
March 10-28, 2021
CATS
April 20-25, 2021
Hamilton
May 4-30, 2021
The Cher Show
June 15-20, 2021