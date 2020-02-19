ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday announced the complete lineup of Broadways shows for its 2020-2021 season.

The lineup includes To Kill a Mockingbird, Hadestown, CATS, Tootsie, The Cher Show and the return of hit musicals Hamilton and Wicked.

Hamilton will run for four weeks, while Wicked will play at the venue for three weeks.

"This will be another fantastic Broadway year, especially with the acclaimed titles and expanded number of weeks," Dr. Phillips president and CEO Kathy Ramsberger said in a statement.

"The show lineup offers something for everyone and we look forward to welcoming even more guests this next year," she added.

Current season subscribers can renew their seats now through March 202. Anyoine interested in becoming a subscriber will have to join a waiting list at orlando.broadway.com. Dates will be announced later for when individual tickets for each show go on sale.

In the 2020-21 season, Dr. Phillips Center will make the completion of the arts center with the debut of Steinmetz Hall, a 1,700-seat acoustical theater.

The 2020-21 Broadway Show Lineup

To Kill A Mockingbird

September 29-October 4, 2020

Tootsie

November 24-29, 2020

Hadestown

December 15-20, 2020

The Band's Visit

January 5-10, 2021

The Prom

February 16-21, 2021

Wicked

March 10-28, 2021

CATS

April 20-25, 2021

Hamilton

May 4-30, 2021

The Cher Show

June 15-20, 2021