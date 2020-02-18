ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Portillo's, the popular restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, will open a location in Lake Buena Vista later this year.

In the meantime, fans as well as those curious about what's to come, can get a preview starting later this month.

The company is bringing its food truck to downtown Orlando. "The Beef Bus," as its called, will be in town February 28-29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details about the specific downtown stops will be shared on Portillo's social media channels.

The food truck will be serving Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef and cheese fries.

Originally, the Portillo's food truck was scheduled to be at Icon Park this week.

Portillo's Lake Buena Vista location will be its third in the state of Florida. Located at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard, the 7,800 square-foot restaurant will be one of several offerings at Unicorp's Village at O-Town West development.

An official opening date for Portillo's new Florida location has not yet been announced.