ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Police officer shot and killed a man Tuesday who was a suspect in a stolen-vehicle investigation.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. near the area of Kirkman and Conroy roads. That's in southwest Orlando near Turkey Lake.

Images from Sky 13 show yellow crime-scene tape cordoning off an area behind a building at the Summerfield Apartments.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon said during a news conference that undercover officers were following a suspected stolen vehicle when it pulled into a parking space in the 5300 block of Bamboo Court.

This is the gun recovered from the officer involved shooting on Kirkman rd. pic.twitter.com/uAR1EocQ8V — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 18, 2020

Detectives called in uniformed officers. When the suspect spotted the marked police cars, he ran off.

Officers pursued him into the Summerfield Apartment complex, where he was shot. The suspect was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Rolon said during the news conference that the man resisted arrest.

The suspect's identity has not been released; police described him as a man in his 20s.

Three officers were present during the shooting: two full officers and a third in training. None were hurt. All are on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, which is standard protocol.