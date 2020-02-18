ORLANDO, Fla. – The Holy Land Experience will lay off most of its employees in April, according to state records.

In a letter sent to the state Friday, the Bible-themed attraction said 118 employees would be let go. It also said that it will be shutting down most departments at its Orlando facility.

The layoffs would take effect April 18. According to the letter, eliminated jobs include 43 actors and musicians, 17 guest service associates, 7 media techs, 7 food service associates and various supervisor positions.

Holy Land Experience said workers will be offered severance based on length of service.

The layoffs are part of a larger reevaluation of the attraction. In January, parent company Trinity Broadcasting Networks announced that all stage shows at the Holy Land Experience would end as the attraction shifted "away from entertainment and theatrical productions" to instead focus on the biblical museum.

Trinity Broadcasting has been working with a real estate broker for a possible sale of the property just off Interstate 4.

However, Holy Land Experience will not close, according to officials. It will remain open for its education attractions such as the Scriptorium and Live Church Orlando will continue to hold services in The Church of All Nations theater.

Holy Land Experience, which receives property-tax exemption, typically offers at least one free admission day each year to keep its status.