TAMPA, Fla. — In the Hyde Park area, Executive Chef Sean Brasel prepares Coffee Ancho Crusted Buffalo Tenderloin at the Meat Market.

This dish has a lot of spice and a little bit of the Mexican influence from the cinnamon, clove and nutmeg and what you really want to focus on is getting that toasted chili flavor.

Here's the breakdown:

INGREDIENTS:

Bison:

4 each 6-7 oz Bison tenderloin steaks cleaned and tied

Mole:

1 each ancho chilies

1 each chipotle chilies

1/2 cup almonds (sliced )

1/2 each cinnamon sticks

3 5/8 each yellow corn tortillas

1 7/8 each black peppercorns

1 1/4 each whole cloves

1/8 cup white sesame seeds

1/4 each bay leaves

1/16 cup dry oregano

1 3/8 each garlic cloves (chopped)

1/16 each yl onion ( sliced )

3/4 each medium tomatoes ( x-tra ripe)

1/16 cup blend oil

1 1/16 ounces 60/40 chocolate

7/8 ounce ciabatta

1/8 cup vanilla raisins

1/8 bunch cilantro

3/8 quart warm water

1/16 ounce kosher salt

1. toast separately almonds , tortilla, ciabatta , sesame seeds in 350 degree oven

2. in blender grind cinnamon Sticks cloves and peppercorns

3. soak chilies in hot water till soft and remove seeds , reserve water and puree chilies and raisins

4. make simple tomato sauce with tomato onion garlic oregano and bay leaf

a. heat oil in rondo until smoking

b. add onion and garlic caramelize

c. add tomato bay leaf and oregano

d simmer 1 hour or until most of the moisture is gone

e. puree in robot coup an set aside

5. grind ciabatta, almonds, sesame seeds and tortilla and add to tomato sauce

6 add chilies mix and chocolate to sauce mixture and return to LOW heat until chocolate is melted

7. cool on sheet trays and place in zip bags before freezing

Mole Butter:

1/8 cup garlic, chopped

1/8 cup shallot, diced

1/4 cup red wine

1/4 cup mole

1/4 cup bone marrow

1/4 tablespoon cracked black pepper

2/3 tablespoon kosher salt

1/8 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/8 bunch parsley, finely chopped

3/4 pound unsalted butter

2 1/3 ounces cream cheese

3/8 boxes Boursin cheese

3/4 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated

Toast garlic in small rondo, add shallots and wine. Reduce by half. When reduced, add mole, bone marrow, pepper, salt and Worcestershire. Continue to stir making sure that it doesn't stick to the pan or get burned. Reduce till it becomes pasty. Set aside until cool. In the large mixer, add the butter, and cheeses. Whip until fluffy. Add the cooled Mole mixture and the parsley. Whip until mixture is blended. Then roll into logs and place in the freezer.e

Coffee ancho Crust:

1/8 cup sweet paprika

1/16 cup cumin seeds

1/8 pound star anise

1 ounce ground coffee

1/8 pound cinnamon sticks

1/16 cup cayenne

1/16 cup cloves

1 each ancho

1/8 cup chili powder

1/8 cup salt

3/8 ounce dried peppers

1. in a towel place small amounts of cinnamon sticks and cover. use back of knife to break into smaller pieces.

2. add everything in robot coup and blend.

INSTRUCTIONS:

First, prepare the mole and mole butter, then prepare the mole crust

Place bison in hot pan with oil and a generous amount of coffee seasoning, sear evenly on both sides until medium dark

Place the steak in the oven for 3-5 min

Top with mole butter and melt

Slice and serve