ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a mobile home park Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the Palms Mobile Home Park in the 1600 block of S. Orange Blossom Trail shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in response to a reported shooting. They found the victim, identified only as a black woman in her late 20's, with a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the incident. No further information has been released.