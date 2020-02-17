ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It will soon be time to vote in Florida’s Primary Election, but only if voters are registered to do so.

Deadline to register to vote in Florida's presidential primary is Tuesday

Florida Online Voter Registration

The deadline is Tuesday, February 18 at 5:00pm.

The Presidential Primary is on March 17, and it’s important to remember that Florida is a closed primary, meaning voters not only have to be registered to vote, but you must also be registered with your party affiliation in order to vote your presidential preference.

Officials with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office said registering is easy, you can even do it online, and they encourage everyone to double check their voter registration status so they can participate in this crucial election.

“Florida is a huge swing state, and our margin of victory is so slim that we often go into recounts, just as we saw in 2018, so it’s important that if you have an opinion you exercise your constitutional right to vote by registering and then participating in the elections,” said Dustin Chase, Communications Director.

Coming up there are two more voter registration deadlines in 2020.

One in August for the primary election, and one in October for the general election in November.