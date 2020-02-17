DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Denny Hamlin won NASCAR's Daytona 500 Monday night for a second straight year. But his victory was a somber one following a serious crash that sent Ryan Newman to an area hospital.

Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 for 3rd time

Ryan Newman involved in major crash, taken to hospital

RELATED: Daytona 500 Postponed Due to Rain; Race Resumes Monday

LIVE UPDATES: Daytona 500 Traffic and News From our Reporters

Ryan Newman took a violent ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead. His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver's side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

Track officials bypassed the in-field hospital, instead rushing Newman to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

According to Roush Fenway Racing, Newman's company, doctors say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Denny Hamlin's captured his third Daytona 500 win, making him the sixth driver to win three or more Daytona 500s, and the first to go back-to-back since Sterling Martin in 1994-1995.

Hamlin joined six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett, who gave JGR its first Daytona 500 win in 1993, Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough's four wins and the record seven by Richard Petty.

A MASSIVE WRECK with one to go. Denny Hamlin wins his third #Daytona500, but much more concerning, Ryan Newman takes a horrific tumble. Crews checking. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/55WR3192y2 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020 Activity at Halifax Health following #Daytona500 crash. We believe Ryan Newman just arrived. Rushed into trauma entrance, escorted by deputies. No word on his condition @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LdGMRc1FZ3 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 18, 2020

The Daytona 500 picked back up on Monday after rain forced officials to make the call to postpone the race after only 20 laps.

President Donald Trump was the grand marshal for the Great American Race on Sunday. He gave the command in front of tens of thousands of NASCAR fans at the Daytona International Speedway before the delay.

Trump is now back in Washington, D.C. after leaving the race due to the delay.

Daytona International Speedway's President Chip Wile says they monitored weather all week and felt confident they could get the race in. However, with the elements out of their control, they had to do what was best for fans and the racers.

"We always have our race fans in mind, and they've been here all day. So we really want to make sure that we give them the right experience so we felt it was the right decision to pull the plug today, and we'll come back tomorrow," said Wile.

The race resumed Monday at 4:05 p.m. at lap 21.

This is the first full-day delay since 2012.