ORLANDO, Fla. – From victim to advocate, dozens of people from Orlando will be joined by hundreds of others from around the state as they come together to make changes to the justice system.

It’s all part of Survivors Speak, an event at the state capitol that allows for survivors of crime to be a part of systematic change to help other victims.

Before sunrise, survivors of crime in Orlando are awake, packing up the bus before heading out to Tallahassee. They're hoping through their time at the capitol they can turn the traumas of their past into a way to help others.

“And that’s the whole goal. Sometimes we learn from these experiences and through these traumas and tragedies of what the barriers are," said Joél Morales, the Orlando Chapter Coordinator for Survivors Speak. "And then, once we’re ready to heal through action, we’re able to address those needs and really move the needle forward.”

Among those heading to the state capitol with Survivors Speak are victims and family members of the Pulse nightclub massacre. Everyone on the bus to Tallahassee has been impacted by crime and violence, and want to make changes to the justice system to better serve victims.

“It’s a personal cause for me," Morales said. "I’m a survivor of sexual childhood assault and also domestic violence as an adult, so trauma and feeling isolated and feeling hopeless comes to me and a lot of people I know and I talk to.”

Through their advocacy last year, they were able to pass a bill expanding victim compensation access from one year up to three. That bill also expanded the time to report a crime from 72 hours to five days, Morales said.

“Because 72 hours is not enough time for someone to report a crime, so we were able to expand it to five days,” Morales said. “So we’re super excited for that bill, so that’s why we’re super excited to go back to Tallahassee and advocate again.”

Survivors Speak will be proposing legislation again this year.

Morales says including these survivors in finding solutions and making needed changes helps future generations who will face these issues while allowing them to heal.

This is the third year for Survivors Speak in Tallahassee. About 450 advocates, including those from central Florida are expected to attend events at the capitol.