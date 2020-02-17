A local business is seeing an increase in interest because of coronavirus. Healthway Products in Pulaski sells air quality control products, and coronavirus is generating interest in air purifiers that hasn't been seen in decades.

"With SARS and H1N1 there was certainly heightened awareness, but now it’s much more significant," said Healthway Products Global President Vinny Lobdell.

Healthway Products is selling to more than 25 countries, even installing products at the center of the outbreak at LVMH.

"When you look at viruses and bacteria, these are about the size of a .02 nanometer," said Healthway Products Executive Vice President Ryan Richie. "Our technology allows us to filter down to 100 percent of the .0007 which is significantly similar.”

Now, they’re selling product faster they than they can make.

"We have product ready to go but we are having a hard time getting all of our workers to be able to go to the facility to produce a product line,” said Richie.

Work in their manufacturing location in China has been stopped due to the outbreak.

"It's putting a stress on the supply chain, it’s putting a stress on worker productivity, it's putting stress on everything. Certainly more orders, but more challenges on the supply side of things," said Lobdell.

The product, of course, does not cure coronavirus, but cleans the air of airborne pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and mold.