DAYTONA, Fla. — Race fans in Daytona are getting excited not just for tomorrow's "Great American Race" but also for the day's very special guest: President Donald Trump.

From t-shirts to flags, there was a lot support and enthusiasm for the President visible out at the Daytona International Speedway Saturday.

“It’s great that he is coming out and showing some support," said race fan Mike Pirrellow from Tampa. "I think the fans are really excited to see him here."

Trump supporters like this one are excited to see President Donald Trump at the Daytona 500 tomorrow at the Daytona International Speedway. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/KOvIwUwEnQ — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) February 15, 2020

President Trump is only the second sitting President to attend the Daytona 500, and he'll be the first to serve as Grand Marshal, delivering the famed "Start your engines" command to the field of drivers.

“It’s an exciting event, it’s the Daytona 500, I am sure he is excited about that, it’s an election year so it’s good for him to get around,” said Trump supporter Kyle Potter.

With the presidential visit comes plenty of additional security at Daytona International Speedway, including Daytona Beach Police and Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies. Police released a list of possible traffic problems around the Speedway and advised visitors to follow the Daytona Beach Police Department's Twitter page for updated traffic information.