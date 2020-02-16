ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Saturday evening at a rooming house and left two people with severe burns.

Fire Department officials said the fire broke out just before 7 p.m. at the rooming house, located in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.

The two people injured were transported to a nearby hospital as trauma patients. One of them reportedly jumped from the second floor of the building.

The fire is considered suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Crews responded around 7pm to a two-story residential fire that was fully-involved. Two patients transported as trauma alerts. Fire investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/pRUQSEqRe3 — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 16, 2020