TAMPA, Fla. — The United States is now evacuating Americans stranded on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, due to a coronavirus outbreak on board.

Some 285 people have tested positive for Coronavirus

380 Americans onboard, including Citrus County Florida couple

Passengers will be taken to American quarantine sites

Phil and Gay Courter of Crystal River are among those who have been stuck in their cabins since February 5. They say they are taking part in the evacuation.

The US has sent chartered flights to Japan to evacuate Americans off of the ship.

Gay Courter of Crystal River finally packed up her stateroom! She and her husband have been stuck on the #DiamondPrincess cruise ship since February 5th, due to a #coronavirus outbreak on board. The US has a charter flight for the 400 Americans to come back home. @bn9 pic.twitter.com/JBUp8NThhy — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) February 16, 2020

There is a catch. Those passengers will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine once they are back in the states. That will take place at military bases in California and Texas.

There are more than 400 Americans who have been stuck on the ship. Buses will take passengers to the planes.

Plans call for passengers to be tested before boarding the planes. If they are infected, they will have to stay for treatment in Japan.

At least 24 Americans were already removed from the ship because they were infected. They are being treated at nearby hospitals.

Other countries like Canada and Australia are now following suit and are coming up with similar plans to get their citizens off the cruise ship. There are an estimated 3,600 on board who have been quarantined. ​