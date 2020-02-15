ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF students touched by tragedy honored the lives lost. They held a vigil to honor the victims of the Parkland shooting.

Friday marked two years since the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

According to university officials, there are about 400 former Marjory Stoneman students enrolled.

UCF senior Trevor Wild is one of them.

“What we see here tonight and what we've seen for the last two years is part of the healing process is the solidarity that we've experienced with the Pulse nightclub community, with communities across America,” Wild said.

At the vigil, the names of the 17 victims were read. Survivors and others impacted by the tragedy reflected on their loss, sang, and spoke.

UCF student Rayanne Anid organized the vigil because she wanted the former MSD students to be able to focus on their healing instead of planning the event.

“All that matters is that they had a safe place to be, and they could mourn peacefully,” she said.